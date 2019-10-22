‘That will be silly’ - Dinesh Karthik reacts to Sreesanth’s allegations against him

cricket

When it comes to controversies, former Indian cricket team fast bowler Sreesanth’s name is never far away. The Kerala-born cricketer was banned for life by the BCCI in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the IPL of that year. However, the Supreme Court of India scrapped the life ban, but did not quite acquit the cricketer. As per the court, the case had not been handled properly and hence, they gave the BCCI three more months to reconsider the quantum of his punishment.

Sreesanth has maintained that the allegations are false and he is innocent. The Kerala speedster turned up in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India, claiming 169 wickets in all. He last played for India back in 2011.

The cricketer did cause quite a stir few days ago when he blamed Dinesh Karthik for his ouster from the Indian cricket team. The right-arm bowler had a controversial career in Indian Premier League, which was marred by slapgate controversy involving Harbhajan Singh, a rumoured rift with Rajasthan Royals’ coach Paddy Upton and match-fixing charges which led to him getting a life ban from cricket. However, the allegations were quite bizarre considering that Karthik did not play any major role in the side when it came to personnel and team selection.

Karthik has now responded to the allegations and he has said that it will be ‘silly’ to even react.“Yes, I have heard about S Sreesanth’s comments that I was responsible for his ouster from the Indian team. Even to react to an allegation like that will be silly,” Karthik told The Hindu.

