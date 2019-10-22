Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president

cricket

After India’s emphatic win over South Africa, Indian captain Virat Kohli said that he had already congratulated Sourav Ganguly on being all set to assume charge as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and that he is extremely happy over the appointment. Responding to queries about any possible discussion with him over MS Dhoni’s future, Kohli replied in the negative.

“I congratulated him (Sourav Ganguly). It’s great that he has become BCCI president. He will get in touch with me when he has to. I will go meet him when he tells me to. He has not spoken to me about that (MS Dhoni’s future),” Kohli said.

This comes after Sourav Ganguly mentioned that he would speak with Kohli on October 24 when India’s squad for the home Test and T20I series against Bangladesh will be announced.

“I will find out from the selectors when I meet them on 24th. I will find out what the selectors are thinking. Then I will put my opinion,” Ganguly had told reporters at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) premises last week.

Asked if a cricketer can take such a long break, he said: “I was nowhere in picture (when it transpired). So my first selection committee meeting will be on 24th.”

Former India skipper Dhoni, 38, is currently on a sabbatical from cricket and skipped India’s series with the West Indies in the Caribbean and South Africa at home since the 2019 World Cup.

India will now host Bangladesh for a month-long series, comprising three T20 Internationals and two Tests, starting on November 3 in Delhi.

