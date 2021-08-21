'That would make a difference to any game': David Gower names one rule IPL can implement from The Hundred

The inaugural edition of The Hundred has received mixed reviews. While some feel that barring a few rule alterations, the tournament doesn't provide a fresh outlook to the sport, others have lauded it for captivating the interest of fans.

Some of the new rules that the Hundred has adopted are bowlers delivering either five or 10 consecutive balls, the fielding side changing ends after 10 balls, and the inability of the batsmen to change ends in during a dismissal.

Another innovation that has gotten people talking is the over-rate rule, which states that each time a team is behind in the number of overs bowled, it is penalised in the form of a field change. As penalty for a slow over-rate, the fielding team has to place an extra person inside the circle leaving one man short at the boundary.

As comparisons between The Hundred and the IPL galore, former England captain David Gower feels the over-rate rule could be the one thing the IPL can implement from cricket's newest innovation.

"If the IPL were to adopt that one idea from The Hundred, which is to penalize the fielding side if they're too slow, with field placing, that would make a difference to any game. So maybe that's one of the good ideas to come out of The Hundred," Gower told Cricket.com.

Earlier, lagging behind in over rate used to result in match fee being deducted or captains getting sanctioned. However, ever since the beginning of the World Test Championship, the ICC has started docking points for slow over-rates, something that was seen recently after the first Test between India and England at Nottingham. Both teams, guilty of slow over-rates, were deducted two points. Having said that, Gower feels the repercussions should be such that really push the team to be on time with bowling theiovers.

"I don't get too upset by over rates. But it would be nice if people could stick to the over rates. There is no easy answer. They've tried fining people, but nowadays the odd bit of money disappearing doesn't seem to make a jot of difference to players, who are already incredibly well paid. Maybe this points thing is valid. Maybe you’ve got to fine the teams in a way that it works," Gower said.