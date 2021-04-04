'That's the team goal': Assistant coach Mohammad Kaif reveals DC's ultimate aim in IPL 2021

Mohammad Kaif has just one goal for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season; that is to win the title. DC's assistant coach made the statement after attending his first practice session with the team at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Saturday.

"We want to go one step further this year and that's the Delhi Capitals team goal. We have the players to win the title. We were very close last year and the plus point for this season is that most of the players such as Rishabh Pant have been playing a lot of cricket. They have been in touch with the game and therefore they are in good rhythm going into the IPL," said Kaif while speaking to DC.

40-year-old Kaif, who was one of the best Indian fielders of his generation, revealed that the team's focus on taking catches under lights on Saturday.

"The players have been carrying out batting and bowling drills in the last few days. As a coaching group, we decided to focus on fielding skills in today's practice session. The players took some catches under lights. It was a great session. I got to meet many young players on the team and the experienced ones as well. I had a good chat with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane," he added.

DC head coach Ricky Ponting recently landed in India and is currently completing the mandatory one-week quarantine before stepping out on the ground. His deputy Kaif stated that they two are looking forward to carrying out full-fledged practice sessions and will be chalking out plans for the future training session.

"I am looking forward to meeting Ricky in person. I have been in touch with him on the phone. We will chalk out a training plan with Ponting for the upcoming days once he joins the team on the field," signed off Kaif.

Delhi Capitals finished runners-up in the 2020 IPL edition in the UAE. Rishabh Pant will now lead the side in place of Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of the season due to a shoulder injury. They begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10.