'That's what we saw in England when Rohit, Rahul got runs': Tendulkar shares advice for India batters to succeed in SA

Sachin Tendulkar, one of the finest batters of all-time knows what it takes to succeed in the testing conditions of South Africa. Tendulkar, who was part of India's five Test tours of South Africa – 1992, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2010 – and has scored five Test centuries batting in the country, has come up with a valuable advice for India batters ahead of the three-match series starting Sunday, December 26.

"I've always said, front foot defence is important. Up front, front foot defence is important. And that front foot defence is going to count here. The first 25 overs, front foot defence is going to be critical," Tendulkar told veteran sports journalist on his show 'Backstage with Boria'.

"The hands were not going away from the body. When your hands start going away from your body, that is when you start losing control slowly, but surely. And the beauty was their hands were not going away."

Dwelling a little more on the technical aspects, Tendulkar explained how the batters can work on the little things and ensure they stay long at the wicket. Weighing in on Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul’s success in England, where both batters scored a century, Tendulkar pointed out the key to batting is showing patience, which the Indian openers excelled at during the Test series in England.

"They got beaten on occasion and that's fine, you know? Every batter gets beaten. Bowlers are there to pick wickets, so that's okay. But when your hands start going away from your body, that is when you are likely to edge the ball," added Tendulkar.

"The reason for them continuing to bat was because their hands were close to their body. And that was the major difference between the earlier partnerships which were unsuccessful and the last tour of England where the openers really did a fabulous job."