'That’s why they call me the rock': Cheteshwar Pujara opens up on game plan he used to tackle Australia's fierce attack

The memories of a historic Test series victory Down Under against Australia is still fresh in the minds of every Indian cricket fan. Be it exceptional rear-guard action, India dealing with injuries or taking multiple hits to the body for the team, that triumph was truly something special. Adding more context and meaning to the story is Cheteshwar Pujara, who recalled facing off against the fierce Australian pacers.

While speaking on the BBC's Test Match Special podcast, India's Test mainstay, Pujara, revealed how he had to take several blows to the body. He also disclosed why they call him the "rock".

“There are times when you need to face the bullet. If you are batting at the top of the order for the Indian team, especially overseas, you need to have a lot of guts. You need to have lots of patience and temperament. There are some innings where I had to take the bullet and that’s why they call me the ‘rock’,” said Pujara.

The 33-year-old further added that it was at time difficult to judge the bounce of the ball and the Indian batsman revealed his game plan to tackle the situation.

“It was difficult to judge the bounce of the ball. And there were balls which were hitting my body. I just told myself that even if it hits my body, I will keep my hands down. I don’t want the ball to hit my gloves or bat. And that was mainly the game plan for any that was bowled short of back of a length,” explained Pujara.

During the four-match Test series, the Saurashtra batsman was one of the few players to have played all four Tests as the team was plagued with injuries to multiple players. In eight innings, the right-hander scored 271 runs at a strike-rate of 29.20, which suggests that he was in the middle for long hours.