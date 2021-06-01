'The tour resulted in a complete change in my attitude': India pacer Siraj reveals defining moment of his career

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj's meteoric growth over the last few months has caught everyone's attention. He has gone from being criticized for leaking runs and not pick as many wickets to being termed as a death-over specialist. He showcased his prowess of nailing pinpoint yorkers in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Right-arm pacer Siraj had a dream debut in Australia. In just three matches, he picked up 13 wickets to finish as the most successful bowler on the tour. During IPL 2021, before the tournament was suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, Siraj proved economical in the death-overs and picked up six wickets in seven games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In an chat with ABP news, Hyderabad-born Siraj stated that the tour Down Under completely transformed the bowler in him.

“Obviously, the last Australian tour was the defining moment of my career which resulted in a complete change in my attitude towards bowling,” Siraj told ABP News.

Siraj, who ended up leading the pace unit eventually, commented that the competition among the speedsters was healthy and that he learnt a lot from the senior pros.

“It is a great feeling to be part of this Indian team which can beat the best on their home soil. Personally, I am enjoying the kind of competition I face for a slot in such a formidable outfit. The best part is that all the seniors are so good and open to giving invaluable tips. This is helping me learn a lot about the art of pace bowling,” said Siraj.

With the successful pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami back in the mix after recovering from their injuries, Siraj may not get to play all the games. The 27-year-old, however, is positive and has remarked that he will try to make the most of every opportunity he is given.

“Honestly, I don’t know whether I will be there in the eleven or not for the WTC final, but I am determined to bowl as well as possible in the run-up to that big game,” he said.

Siraj will now travel with the Virat Kohli-led Indian team to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand and the subsequent five-match series against the host country.