The chasing pack: Where do Kishan, Gill, Samson fit in?

The limited time between now and the ODI World Cup is also going against these younger batters vying for a chance. When there were fewer ICC events in the calendar, there was space for nearly 18 months of build-up for a 50-over World Cup, offering the contenders far more opportunities to impress. Now, there are just 18 ODIs in 11 months for India to settle on their squad. As things stand then, Samson or Kishan can hope to maybe get in as a second wicketkeeper while Iyer’s best bet is perhaps to be a reserve batter in the squad rather than just a standby as he is for the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik will most likely bat in the top six at the T20 World Cup. Barring Rishabh Pant replacing Karthik in the 50-over set-up, it’s difficult to see room for manoeuvre elsewhere.

“The batters in the (Indian T20) team are in very good form. They are performing very well, whether it is the openers or the middle-order,” Kishan, 24, said. “I will definitely wait for my time. When I go into a big tournament the next time, I should have the confidence that my preparation is complete and that I can win games. If I get that self-belief, then I will say I am ready for that place.”

Kishan is certainly getting better and putting his hat in the ring for the ODI World Cup. Samson, Iyer and Gill are doing the same. But selection for the showpiece event remains a challenging proposition considering the incumbents they are up against.

“Obviously, you feel very bad when you are not part of a big tournament like the T20 World Cup that provides a good exposure,” Kishan told a media conference after the second ODI at his home ground in Ranchi. “If you go and win matches for your country in a World Cup, it gives you a very proud feeling. But somewhere, there must have been deficiencies that the selectors and coaches must have seen. I also feel that there is a lot of room for improvement. I know I can get better.”

The two batters soaked in the pressure, to begin with, realising another wicket at that stage would spell doom for the hosts. Once they saw through that early phase, they were free to exhibit their boundary-hitting prowess, catching up on the balls consumed initially with ease. The 50-over game, unlike T20s, allows for that approach. Kishan’s strike rate of 120.11 for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 was perhaps why the left-hander missed the flight to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

They were up against a strong South African attack comprising the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj. The game situation wasn’t straightforward with India 48/2 when they came together, having lost the wickets of skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Gill in pursuit of 279.

Samson’s stroke-laden 86 not out in 63 balls in the first ODI in Lucknow couldn’t steer India home, but he offered a timely reminder of his ability. That he came in at No 6 when India were 51/4 and the asking rate just under nine an over also showed his versatility to bat anywhere in the middle-order and cope with mounting pressure. In Ranchi on Sunday, it was the turn of Iyer and Kishan to come to the fore, raising a delightful partnership of 161 runs in 154 balls to help India level the series. Iyer stayed unbeaten on 113 off 111 balls while Kishan smashed 93 in 84 deliveries, grabbing their opportunities instead of agonising over the disappointment of missing out on the T20 World Cup.

Where does that leave the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill in the larger scheme of things? All of them have shown in recent months that they have the game to thrive in 50-over cricket. While Gill was the most impressive Indian batter in the ODI series against West Indies and Zimbabwe in July-August, the ongoing series against the South Africans, who are all full strength, has offered a chance for Iyer, Kishan and Samson to take centrestage.

