Manchester Originals will clash with Northern Superchargers in Match 16 of the 2024 Men's Hundred at Leeds in Headingley on Sunday. Manchester Originals have lost all their three matches in the tournament and are languishing at the bottom of the table. Superchargers have won two of their three matches and are at number 4 on the points table. The Hundred 2024, Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain(Getty)

Disclaimer: All stats updated till end of Match 12 of the 2024 Men's Hundred

LAST 5 MATCHES

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS: WLLLL

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS: LLLWW

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR MANCHESTER ORIGINALS & NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS likely XI

Batters: Wayne Madsen, Max Holden

Allrounders: Jamie Overton, Sikandar Raza, Tom Hartley, Paul Walter

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Bowlers: Scott Currie, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Usama Mir, Josh Hull

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS likely XI

Batters: Graham Clark, Adam Hose, Harry Brook

Allrounders: Matthew Short, Jordan Clark, Mitchell Santner

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Oliver George Robinson

Bowlers: Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Dillon Pennington

Statistical Performance (Northern Superchargers)

1. NICHOLAS POORAN

Nicholas Pooran is the leading run-getter of the tournament and has already smashed two fifties in three encounters.

NICHOLAS POORAN IN 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 3

RUNS - 137

AVERAGE - 68.5

STRIKE RATE - 152.2

50/100 - 2/0

2. MATTHEW POTTS

Matthew Potts is the leading wicket-taker for the Superchargers this season with 5 dismissals in 3 matches at a brilliant strike rate of 12.

MATTHEW POTTS IN 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 3

WICKETS - 5

STRIKE RATE - 12

ECONOMY RATE - 8.3

AVERAGE - 16.6

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Northern Superchargers)

1. HARRY BROOK

Harry Brook is yet to touch top gear this season but has an aggregate of 552 runs in 20 innings at a strike rate of 164.8 overall in The Hundred.

2. ADIL RASHID

Adil Rashid is a champion leg spinner in T20 cricket and has bagged 34 wickets in 26 innings in The Hundred at an average of 18.6 and economy of 7.6.

Statistical Performance (Manchester Originals)

1. TOM HARTLEY

Slow left-arm orthodox, Tom Hartley has picked 4 wickets in 3 matches at a strike rate of 8.75 this season. He will be crucial in the middle overs.

TOM HARTLEY IN 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 3

WICKETS - 4

STRIKE RATE - 8.75

ECONOMY RATE - 8.22

AVERAGE - 12

2. WAYNE MADSEN

Veteran batter, Wayne Madsen is the leading run-getter for the Originals this season with 76 runs in three innings.

WAYNE MADSEN IN 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 3

RUNS - 76

AVERAGE - 38

STRIKE RATE - 108.57

50/100 - 0/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Manchester Originals)

1. PHIL SALT

Phil Salt hasn't showcased his destructive prowess this season but has a fine record in The Hundred overall. He is one of the most destructive top-order batters in T20 cricket in the world and has scored 730 runs in 30 innings in The Hundred at a strike rate of close to 160!

2. FAZALHAQ FAROOQI

Fazalhaq Farooqi has an excellent record in T20 cricket with a tally of 114 wickets in 92 innings at a strike rate of 17.4 and economy of just under 7. His left-arm pace and ability to swing the new ball will cause trouble to the right-handers.

TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Northern Superchargers have clashed with Manchester Originals in 5 matches and it is the Originals who have the edge with a 3-2 record.

MATCHES: 5

ORIGINALS WON: 3

SUPERCHARGERS WON: 2

NO RESULT: 0

Venue and Pitch

Headingley at Leeds has hosted 14 matches in the Men's Hundred with the team batting first winning 7 encounters. The team chasing has won 6 matches while one match has been called off due to rain. The captain who has won the toss has elected to bat first in 6 matches. The team which has won the toss has been victorious in just 4 matches for a win probability of 31 percent.

The average score batting first at Leeds is 164 while the average score chasing is 149. It is a high scoring venue with as many as eight 170-plus totals. Spinners have outperformed the fast bowlers at Headingley with a better average and economy rate.

MATCH PREDICTION

Northern Superchargers start favourites with a 65% chance of winning. They have more players in-form in the tournament. The Originals are struggling with the bat.

FANTASY XI

Our Fantasy XI has batters like Wayne Madsen, Graham Clark and Harry Brook. Our wicket-keeper batters are Nicholas Pooran and Phil Salt. The bowling line-up will comprise of Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid and Matthew Potts. The all-rounders will be Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley and Matthew Short.

The backup players will be Adam Hose as batter, Paul Walter as the all-rounder and Usama Mir as the bowler.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran (C), Phil Salt

Batters: Graham Clark, Harry Brook, Wayne Madsen

Allrounders: Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts (VC)

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Adam Hose

BOWLER – Usama Mir

ALL-ROUNDER – Paul Walter