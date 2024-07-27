The Hundred 2024, Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain and more

Manchester Originals will clash with Trent Rockets in the 7th match of the Men's Hundred at Old Trafford on Monday, the 29th of July. While Trent Rockets defeated Northern Superchargers by 47 runs in their opening match of the season at Leeds, Manchester Originals were handed a massive defeat by Welsh Fire at their home ground at Old Trafford.

LAST 5 MATCHES

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS: WLWLL



TRENT ROCKETS: WLWLW



Disclaimer: All stats updated till end of Match 4 of The Men's Hundred, 2024

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Jos Buttler's calf injury, which could rule him out of the entire season, is a massive blow for Manchester Originals. Chris Green, the temporary replacement for Rashid Khan, was the Player of the Match for Rockets against Superchargers but will make way for the Afghanistan superstar on Monday.

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS likely XI

Batters: Wayne Madsen, Max Holden

Allrounders: Jamie Overton, Sikandar Raza, Tom Hartley, Paul Walter

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Bowlers: Scott Currie, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Usama Mir, Josh Hull



TRENT ROCKETS likely XI

Batters: Alex Hales, Sam Hain, Adam Lyth

Allrounders: Lewis Gregory, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Ollie Robinson, Sam Cook, Rashid Khan

Statistical Performance (Manchester Originals)



1. MAX HOLDEN



Max Holden is a destructive top-order batter who has a strike rate of 151.45 in The Hundred.

MAX HOLDEN IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 9



RUNS - 156



AVERAGE - 17.33



STRIKE RATE - 151.45



50/100 - 0/0



2. PHIL SALT

Phil Salt may have been dismissed for a duck against Welsh Fire but is one of the most destructive batters in the shorter formats and has been in devastating form in The Hundred for the Originals. No batter has scored more runs than Salt in the history of The Hundred!

PHIL SALT IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 28

RUNS - 707

AVERAGE - 26.18

STRIKE RATE - 161.41

50s/100s - 4/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Manchester Originals)

1. JAMIE OVERTON



Jamie Overton is a fast-bowling all-rounder who has a bowling strike rate of 18.5 in T20 cricket with the ability to hit the long ball in the lower-order. He has a T20 batting strike rate of close to 165!



2. PAUL WALTER



Paul Walter has bagged 22 wickets in 18 innings at The Hundred at a strike rate of 11.5 and economy of 8.09. He is also a useful hitter in the lower-order.

Statistical Performance (Trent Rockets)



1. ALEX HALES

Alex Hales will be key at the top of the order for the Rockets. He has an aggregate of 538 runs in 26 matches at a strike rate of close to 141 in The Hundred.

ALEX HALES IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 26

RUNS - 538

AVERAGE - 21.52

STRIKE RATE - 140.83



50s/100s - 2/0



2. ROVMAN POWELL



Rovman Powell is one of the most destructive T20 batters in the world who has an aggregate of 4003 runs in 205 T20 innings at a strike rate of close to 140. He has just played one match in The Hundred.

ROVMAN POWELL IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 1



RUNS - 12



AVERAGE - 12

STRIKE RATE - 120

50/100 - 0/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trent Rockets)

1. TOM BANTON



Wicket-keeper and opener batter Tom Banton, smashed a breathtaking 66 off just 38 deliveries against the Superchargers and will be crucial for the Rockets in the powerplay.

2. RASHID KHAN



Rashid Khan could be handful with the ball at the spin-friendly wicket at Old Trafford. He is amongst the greatest spin bowlers in white-ball history and has bagged 598 wickets in 437 T20 innings at a stunning strike rate of 16.9. Rashid has picked 15 wickets in 11 matches in The Hundred at a strike rate of 14.

TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Manchester Originals have clashed with Trent Rockets four times in The Hundred and it is the Rockets who have dominated the rivalry winning three matches.

Matches: 4

Manchester Won: 1

Trent Rockets Won: 3

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch



The Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester has hosted 12 matches in the Men's Hundred competition with the team batting first winning four of these encounters. The team chasing has been victorious in six while two matches have been called off due to rain. Chasing is the preferred option at the venue with the captain winning the toss fielding first on 8 occasions. The team which has won the toss has been victorious in 6 of the 10 result matches at the venue for a win probability of 60%.



The highest score at Old Trafford is Trent Rocket's 193/2 which they posted against Manchester Originals in 2022.



The average score batting first at Old Trafford is 141 while the average score batting second is 124. It is the worst wicket for the batters with the lowest batting average amongst all venues in The Hundred. The spinners have outshone the fast bowlers in Manchester and have a better bowling average, strike rate and economy at the venue.

MATCH PREDICTION



Trent Rockets have a favourable head to head record against Manchester Originals and a much stronger batting unit. They have a 67% chance of winning the match.



FANTASY XI

The batters in our fantasy XI include Hales, Sam Hain and Lyth while the keeper will be Tom Banton. We will play an additional wicket-keeper batter in Phil Salt. The all-rounders will be Powell, Overton, Gregory and Walter and the bowlers are Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi. The captain will be Lewis Gregory while the vice-captain will be Paul Walter.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Tom Banton

Batters: Adam Lyth, Alex Hales, Sam Hain

Allrounders: Rovman Powell, Jamie Overton, Lewis Gregory (C), Paul Walter (VC)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi



BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Max Holden

BOWLER – Luke Wood

ALL-ROUNDER – Sikandar Raza