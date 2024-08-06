The Hundred 2024, Trent Rockets vs London Spirit: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis

Trent Rockets have a great chance to improve their standings in the points table when they take on a struggling London Spirit at home on Wednesday. Spirit have lost three games out of four this season and are under tremendous pressure to bounce back. West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell(AFP)

LAST 5 MATCHES

TRENT ROCKETS: L W W L L

LONDON SPIRIT: L L L W L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR TRENT ROCKETS AND LONDON SPIRIT

TRENT ROCKETS likely XI

Batters: Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Hain

Allrounders: Rovman Powell, Lewis Gregory, Jordan Thompson, Imad Wasim

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Sam Cook

LONDON SPIRIT likely XI

Batters: Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Keaton Jennings, Shimron Hetmyer

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Matt Critchley, Liam Dawson

Wicketkeeper: Michael Pepper

Bowlers: Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall

Statistical Performance (Trent Rockets)

Alex Hales

In 29 innings, Alex Hale has scored 609 runs with an average of 21.75 and a strike rate of 137.78. He has hit two fifties.

ALEX HALES IN THE HUNDRED

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 29 609 21.75 137.78 2/0

2. Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim has made an impact in The Hundred, though only having bowled in six innings. The Pakistani allrounder has taken eight wickets at a strike rate of 13.75. His economy rate stands at an impressive 5.61, with an average of 12.87.

IMAD WASIM IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS 6 WICKETS 8 STRIKE RATE 13.75 ECONOMY RATE 5.61 AVERAGE 12.87

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trent Rockets)

1. Tom Banton

Tom Banton has been in good nick for the Rockets and is one of the leading run-scorers this season with 134 runs in four innings.

2. Joe Root

Joe Root joining back the Rockets after international duty has brought stability to their batting. Not a big hitter of the cricket ball but solid in technique and can get through few overs when required.

Statistical Performance (London Spirit)

1. Shimron Hetmyer

Playing in his debut Hundred edition, Shimron Hetmyer in four innings, has scored 71 runs at an average of 23.66. His strike rate is 116.39.

SHIMRON HETMYER IN THE HUNDRED

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 4 71 23.66 116.39 0/0

2. Nathan Ellis

Nathan Ellis has played 19 innings in The Hundred, taking 18 wickets. His strike rate is 20.05, and he has an economy rate of 8.89, with a bowling average of 29.72.

NATHAN ELLIS IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS 19 WICKETS 18 STRIKE RATE 20.5 ECONOMY RATE 8.89 AVERAGE 29.72

Players Who Can Make a Difference (London Spirit)

1. Andre Russell

Andre Russell is a massive player in the shortest format of the game and brings his tremendous experience to the field. He can play the big shots and also get you wickets.

2. Liam Dawson

Liam Dawson has made useful contributions with the bat and ball in the first few matches for London Spirit. The allrounder is a key player in the Spirit’s lineup.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played three matches against each other in The Hundred, with Trent Rockets having won two matches and London Spirit one.

ROCKETS V SPIRIT - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches ROCKETS Won Spirit Won No Results 3 2 1 0

Venue and Pitch

Trent Bridge in Nottingham has hosted 14 matches in the Men’s Hundred, of which 11 times teams winning the toss have opted to bowl. The average first innings score at this venue is 147 and in second innings is 137. The highest score in Men’s Hundred at Trent Bridge is 181 and the lowest score is 116.

MATCH PREDICTION

In home conditions and current form, Trent Rockets are favourites and have 80% chance to win the match on Wednesday.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton (C)

Batters: Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Hain, Shimron Hetmyer

Allrounders: Imad Wasim (VC), Andre Russell, Liam Dawson

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Nathan Ellis, Sam Cook

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Dan Lawrence

BOWLER – Luke Wood

ALL-ROUNDER – Rovman Powell