The Hundred 2024, Trent Rockets vs London Spirit: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis
Spirit have lost three games out of four this season and are under tremendous pressure to bounce back.
Trent Rockets have a great chance to improve their standings in the points table when they take on a struggling London Spirit at home on Wednesday. Spirit have lost three games out of four this season and are under tremendous pressure to bounce back.
LAST 5 MATCHES
TRENT ROCKETS: L W W L L
LONDON SPIRIT: L L L W L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR TRENT ROCKETS AND LONDON SPIRIT
TRENT ROCKETS likely XI
Batters: Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Hain
Allrounders: Rovman Powell, Lewis Gregory, Jordan Thompson, Imad Wasim
Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Sam Cook
LONDON SPIRIT likely XI
Batters: Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Keaton Jennings, Shimron Hetmyer
Allrounders: Andre Russell, Matt Critchley, Liam Dawson
Wicketkeeper: Michael Pepper
Bowlers: Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall
Statistical Performance (Trent Rockets)
Alex Hales
In 29 innings, Alex Hale has scored 609 runs with an average of 21.75 and a strike rate of 137.78. He has hit two fifties.
ALEX HALES IN THE HUNDRED
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50s/100s
|29
|609
|21.75
|137.78
|2/0
2. Imad Wasim
Imad Wasim has made an impact in The Hundred, though only having bowled in six innings. The Pakistani allrounder has taken eight wickets at a strike rate of 13.75. His economy rate stands at an impressive 5.61, with an average of 12.87.
IMAD WASIM IN THE HUNDRED
|INNINGS
|6
|WICKETS
|8
|STRIKE RATE
|13.75
|ECONOMY RATE
|5.61
|AVERAGE
|12.87
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trent Rockets)
1. Tom Banton
Tom Banton has been in good nick for the Rockets and is one of the leading run-scorers this season with 134 runs in four innings.
2. Joe Root
Joe Root joining back the Rockets after international duty has brought stability to their batting. Not a big hitter of the cricket ball but solid in technique and can get through few overs when required.
Statistical Performance (London Spirit)
1. Shimron Hetmyer
Playing in his debut Hundred edition, Shimron Hetmyer in four innings, has scored 71 runs at an average of 23.66. His strike rate is 116.39.
SHIMRON HETMYER IN THE HUNDRED
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50s/100s
|4
|71
|23.66
|116.39
|0/0
2. Nathan Ellis
Nathan Ellis has played 19 innings in The Hundred, taking 18 wickets. His strike rate is 20.05, and he has an economy rate of 8.89, with a bowling average of 29.72.
NATHAN ELLIS IN THE HUNDRED
|INNINGS
|19
|WICKETS
|18
|STRIKE RATE
|20.5
|ECONOMY RATE
|8.89
|AVERAGE
|29.72
Players Who Can Make a Difference (London Spirit)
1. Andre Russell
Andre Russell is a massive player in the shortest format of the game and brings his tremendous experience to the field. He can play the big shots and also get you wickets.
2. Liam Dawson
Liam Dawson has made useful contributions with the bat and ball in the first few matches for London Spirit. The allrounder is a key player in the Spirit’s lineup.
Team Head to Head
Both teams have played three matches against each other in The Hundred, with Trent Rockets having won two matches and London Spirit one.
ROCKETS V SPIRIT - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
|Matches
|ROCKETS Won
|Spirit Won
|No Results
|3
|2
|1
|0
Venue and Pitch
Trent Bridge in Nottingham has hosted 14 matches in the Men’s Hundred, of which 11 times teams winning the toss have opted to bowl. The average first innings score at this venue is 147 and in second innings is 137. The highest score in Men’s Hundred at Trent Bridge is 181 and the lowest score is 116.
MATCH PREDICTION
In home conditions and current form, Trent Rockets are favourites and have 80% chance to win the match on Wednesday.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton (C)
Batters: Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Hain, Shimron Hetmyer
Allrounders: Imad Wasim (VC), Andre Russell, Liam Dawson
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Nathan Ellis, Sam Cook
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Dan Lawrence
BOWLER – Luke Wood
ALL-ROUNDER – Rovman Powell
