Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / The Hundred: Top 5 ‘clean bowled’ deliveries from the men’s competition
cricket

The Hundred: Top 5 ‘clean bowled’ deliveries from the men’s competition

Here are the top 5 ‘clean bowled’ deliveries from the men’s competition that stunned the batters:
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 11:22 PM IST
The Hundred: Top 5 ‘clean bowled’ deliveries from the men’s competition

The Hundred, England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) much-talked about 100-ball cricket competition, is nearing the finals on August 21. The action-packed competition has eight women's and men's teams from major cities across England and Wales playing 68 matches over five weeks.

Each team comprises three overseas players, which has brought some of the best performances to the competition by world-class players. 

Here are the top 5 ‘clean bowled’ deliveries from the men’s competition that stunned the batters:

These top deliveries were bowled by the following players:

Tom Hartley from Manchester Originals claimed 3 wickets for 27 runs in the match against London Spirits stumping out Luis Reece & Colin Ackermann.

Left-arm spinner Danny Briggs from Southern Brave played a beautiful ball to dismiss David Willey from the Northern Superchargers.

Imran Tahir's magnificent hat-trick helped Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire by a massive 93 runs at Edgbaston.

Marchant de Lange's ferocious spell of fast bowling picked up the first-ever five-wicket haul of the Hundred as Trent Rockets beat the Southern Brave.

 

(In India, FanCode has bagged exclusive 4-year broadcast rights for The Hundred and all the firsts and milestones from the inaugural season can be witnessed LIVE on the FanCode App and www.fancode.com.)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the hundred
TRENDING NEWS

These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

Woman with prosthetic leg creates record for ‘fastest 100 miles on a treadmill'

Paigah Nama: The Story of the Architectural Maven

Video showing cat demanding cuddles from human is too sweet to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP