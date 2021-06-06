'The Karate Kid in you was seen in Australia': Sehwag, Kohli, Raina and others lead birthday wishes for Ajinkya Rahane

The vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his birthday today (June 6). One of the pillars of India's batting in Tests, Rahane has been a phenomenal performer for India over the years. Most recently, with Virat Kohli gone, Rahane stepped up to lead India in Australia and scripted a famous series win as they beat the Aussies 2-1.

In an interesting trivia, India have never lost a Test match each time Rahane has either scored a century on led the side. Rahane has led the team in five Tests, winning four and drawing one. The 12 Tests in which Rahane has scored a century, India have won nine and drawn three. As Rahane turns a year older, the cricket fraternity – including Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and others – took to Twitter to wish the batsman a very happy birthday.

Virat Kohli took to Instagram to wish Ajinkya Rahane. (Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Rahane may no loner be a part of India's limited-overs set-up, but he has a decent record in Odis and T20Is. In 90 one-day internationals, Rahane has scored 2962 runs for India an at average of 35.26, including three centuries and 24 fifties. When Rohit Sharma was injured in 2014, Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan took command as India's openers and the duo fared quite well.

Between 2014 and 2017, Rahane and Dhawan opened the batting for India in 18 matches and added 1153 runs at a healthy average of 54.05. Their partnerships included five century and three fifty-plus stands.