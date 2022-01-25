'The Kohli era has ended. Aura created by Virat was huge': Childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma reacts to shocking decision

Virat Kohli's tenure as the captain of the Indian cricket team ended once and for all when he surprisingly stepped down as Test captain. The announcement spread like hot fire with former and present cricketers sharing their views and tributes to his stint over the last 7 years. His childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has once again spoken on the issue.

While speaking in a YouTube video on Khelneeti's channel, Sharma lauded Kohli's commitment over the years and also termed the whole decision as an era coming to an end.

“Every captain has an era and the Kohli era has ended. The aura created by Virat Kohli was huge. He worked very hard and served the Indian cricket team with great dedication and commitment. The new captain will come in with new ideas. Fortunately, we have a new skipper and coach. Hopefully, they can be on the same page so India can come forward with a new strategy,” Sharma elaborated.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Nikhil Chopra also shared his thoughts on the decision, saying that he could have easily carried on till the end of the current WTC cycle and increase his chances of winning an ICC trophy.

“I think Virat Kohli should have continued as Test captain. We are in a WTC cycle and Kohli had a chance to win an ICC trophy. Really don’t know the reason behind him quitting. Before 2011, there were talks that Sachin was looking to win a World Cup (and he did). Virat could have won 50 Tests as captain, but more importantly, he could have won the Test championship," said Chopra.

Kohli has continued to maintain that he remains committed to playing for the national side across the three format.

