'The quality hasn’t gone anywhere, only our thinking had changed': Chopra attempts to settle the Ashwin vs Chahal debate

R Ashwin or Yuzvendra? This debate is never-ending, specifically over the course of the last year. Every time there is a bilateral series or an ICC event, everyone starts asking one question. The latest person to join the bandwagon is Aakash Chopra, who has attempted to settle the debate in one particular aspect.

For spinners, middle-overs hold key, and more often than not, teams rely on them to not only stem the run-flow but also pick key wickets. Former India opener Aakash Chopra, while analyzing who among Ashwin and Chahal is more crucial for bagging wickets in the middle overs on his YouTube channel, quipped:"

“If we do not pick up wickets with the new ball, it is very important to take wickets in the middle overs. That is why we shifted our focus towards wrist spin. So if finger spinners can take wickets when batters are not going after them, they India can go for it. Ashwin has always been a quality bowler. The quality hasn’t gone anywhere, only our thinking had changed.”

Chopra also spoke about Ashwin's return to the ODI squad. When asked whether he will make it back to the 50-over format, after making a return to T20Is after 4 years, Chopra quipped:

“If India are looking for that kind of a bowler, and not someone who searches for wickets, then he can make a comeback. If we look at wrist-spinners, India have sidelined Kuldeep Yadav, so they have only Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Chahar now. Varun Chakravarthy should also be in consideration. Sidelining him after playing him in a couple of T20 World Cup 2021 matches is not a good story.”