The social media factor of Shikhar Dhawan

Trust cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to keep his fans entertained even when he is not on the field. The reel-savvy left handed batsman’s social media feed is a treat to watch as he keeps up to date with latest in trends. Going by this, it wouldn’t be wrong to call him a ‘reel star’. “Social media comes easy to me. One needs to be on point to make the content entertaining. I take two-three takes maximum to get it right. The team understands my mindset and we work together to entertain our fans,” says Dhawan who recently made his Bollywood debut with Double XL. Not only this, if you follow him, you will notice his team efforts to involve his friends in his reels, too. “When it comes to collabs with other celebrities I am always open to them. In fact, most of my reels are trending when I convince my fellow teammates to join me or my friends in Bollywood to join. A lot of us in the dressing room sing, dance and pull each other’s legs to switch off from the pressure of playing international sport. Most of the videos happen when we are in that vibe,” he shares.

But with great social media power comes great trolling. Does he feel the pressure? “I am a very impulsive person, so with my social media posts, I don’t think too much. I only post what’s on my mind. I use social media to have fun so I don’t think about possible reactions. Reel life is for few seconds. Real life is always real,” he concludes.

