‘The temptation was just too strong’: Ex-England skipper reacts to Ben Stokes' ODI comeback after retirement

The England men's cricket team received a major boost barely two months from the ICC World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be played in October-November in India. Premier all-rounder Ben Stokes, who dug deep and helped the Three Lions win the prestigious title last time around, has come out of ODI retirement, adding more depth in the star studded England side.

Ben Stokes in action(Getty/File Photo)

The all-rounder will resume his ODI journey in the upcoming four-match series against New Zealand in the build-up to the World Cup. Stokes had announced his retirement from the format 13 months ago to manage his workload, also pointing fingers at the grueling international calendar.

The news left was celebrated by most English fans and a similar reaction also came from former England skipper Michael Atherton. The ex-cricketer in a conversation with Sky Sports noted: "Great news for England and their fans who'll be delighted to see such a great cricketer comeback. He retired last July citing an unsustainable schedule, issues with his knee and wanting to focus on his role as Test captain. But the lure of the World Cup is just too strong."

“And he missed the 2015 edition so a great cricketer like him comes to the end of his career and thinks I've only played in one World cup, the temptation was just too strong. Once he made himself available, the selectors had to pick him as he makes any team better.”

Stokes has been troubled with knee problems in the recent past and he joins the squad as a specialist batter.

Atherton feels Stokes would be eager to help England defend the crown, which was only made possible after a fighting knock by the all-rounder himself in the finals against New Zealand at Lord's. Stokes had returned unbeaten on 84 off 98 balls and was also named the Player of the Match.

"He played such a central role in England winning that World Cup four years ago. The chance to defend it, probably his last chance in a 50-over World Cup considering they come around once in four years," said Atherton.

England, however, will miss the services of Jofra Archer, after the speedster failed to make the cut for the New Zealand series.

Meanwhile, both England and New Zealand lock horns in the opening fixture of the World Cup, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on October 5.

