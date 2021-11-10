Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'The two halves of IPL were long way apart': Aaron Finch says he 'definitely wasn't worried' about Australia star
cricket

'The two halves of IPL were long way apart': Aaron Finch says he 'definitely wasn't worried' about Australia star

Aaron Finch talked in detail about the Australian cricketer ahead of the side's semi-final match against Pakistan.
Australia's Aaron Finch during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh, at Dubai International in Dubai on Thursday.(ANI)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 08:02 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Australian captain Aaron Finch insisted that he "definitely wasn't worried" about David Warner's form ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Warner had a torrid outing in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and he was even dropped for the final few games.

Finch, in a pre-match conference ahead of the side's semi-final against Pakistan, said that a lot was read into his performances in the IPL.

"Yeah, I was never worried one bit about Dave's form. He's one of the all-time great batsmen of our era. I think you can look at it as though he had a really lean IPL and then the start of this tournament, but the two halves of the IPL were a long way apart, so if you miss out a couple of times at the end of the first part, which was in India, and then the first couple of games in Dubai, it looks as though a run of form is a pattern there," said Finch during a pre-match virtual press conference.

RELATED STORIES

"I certainly wasn't worried. He's all class; he's trained hard; he's mentally fresh; he's ready to go. It's great to see the best of him fit and firing. As we all know, it's a great sight when he's up and about and scoring runs for Australia," he added.

However, the left-handed batter has managed to look good in the ongoing competition and he was seen at his best during the game against West Indies where he guided his team home.

Talking about the game against Pakistan, Finch said: "Oh, I don't think it makes too much difference to be honest. In a tournament with the format thing, straight to semifinals and a final, you know that you're on the tightrope from day one, and that first game against South Africa could have gone either way. We got over the line there in a really close one. We've played some really good cricket towards the back end after that England game."

"I don't think it makes too much difference, to be honest. Pakistan have been excellent, particularly like at the start of this tournament, to build their bank, so to speak. Yeah, not too much," he added.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup david warner
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

T20 WC Semi-Final: Minute's silence observed in memory of curator Mohan Singh

Samson posts cryptic tweet after being left out of India's squad for NZ T20Is

‘Has he been rested or..?': Chopra questions India star’s absence for NZ T20Is 

Keshav Maharaj to lead Proteas in upcoming ODI series against Netherlands

TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP