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The Vaibhav Sooryavanshi effect: Man drags young kid into nets to face senior fast bowlers; boy fears, ‘I’ll get hit’

A video making the rounds on social media depicted a young boy resisting being taken to the nets to play against older bowlers.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 09:45 am IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become one of the most well-recognised cricketers on the planet, tearing up the Indian Premier League in his early teenage years and showing the kind of power and run-scoring ability that feels simply mind-blowing. Sooryavanshi’s rise to the top will certainly have some trickle down effects – greater belief in players at a young age, who now have his example to live up to, but maybe some unintended extra pressure as well.

An older man drags a child into the nets to face bowlers despite the young batter's complaints.(ANI)

A video is making the rounds on social media of a young boy, presumably around 10 or 11 years old, being padded up and provided protective gear at some cricket nets by an older man, likely his father or at least a coach. The video is notable for how the boy began resisting as he was taken towards the nets to face some older, bigger bowlers.

Where one comes down on the debate depends on their own ethics when it comes to training and raising a player, and about how much might be too much. But in 2026, in the era of Sooryavanshi’s rise to the top, it certainly is pretty shocking how a 15-year-old boy is managing to change the landscape for how players are being trained and expected to perform early in their careers.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / The Vaibhav Sooryavanshi effect: Man drags young kid into nets to face senior fast bowlers; boy fears, ‘I’ll get hit’
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