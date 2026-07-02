The Wall's blueprint lives on: Samit Dravid's Maharaja Trophy knock looked straight out of father Rahul's 90s playbook

Some batting stances need no introduction. When Samit Dravid walked out to bat for Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters during their thrilling two-run win over Hubli Tigers in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2026 at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground on Wednesday, social media immediately sat up and took notice. The trigger movement, the high left elbow, the compact backlift — for a moment, it felt like Rahul Dravid had stepped straight out of a 1990s highlight reel.

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Batting first, the Blasters were rocked early, losing two wickets within the opening eight deliveries. Samit walked in under pressure and responded with a composed 32 off just 23 balls, displaying the calmness and technical precision that have long been synonymous with the Dravid name. His innings laid the platform for Rohan Patil's 64 and Praveen Dubey's 51 as the Blasters posted 203/7, a total Hubli narrowly failed to chase despite Manvanth Kumar's blistering 60.

Samit's knock featured six boundaries, but it wasn't brute force that grabbed attention. It was the method. His crisp cut shot, elegant cover drive, controlled pull and impeccable balance immediately reminded fans of his father at his peak. Within minutes, clips of his innings flooded social media, with many describing him as a "photocopy" of Rahul Dravid.

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The resemblance, though, is hardly surprising. Growing up around Karnataka's domestic circuit and in a household where batting discipline was second nature, Samit absorbed the fundamentals of the game long before he fully understood why his father was called “The Wall.”

Yet, beyond the similarities, Samit is carving out an identity of his own.

Unlike Rahul, who built his reputation as one of cricket's greatest batters, Samit has developed into a genuine fast-bowling all-rounder. A medium pacer capable of batting in the middle order, he played a key role in Karnataka's Cooch Behar Trophy triumph in 2023-24, scoring 362 runs and picking up 16 wickets, including a match-defining 98 against Jammu and Kashmir.

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His performances earned him a place in India's Under-19 squad for the home series against Australia in 2024, although a knee injury cut that assignment short. Since returning, he has continued to impress in domestic cricket, steadily building his reputation with both bat and ball.

Another Dravid is waiting in the wings

The family's cricketing legacy extends beyond Samit.

Rahul's younger son, Anvay Dravid, has also begun making headlines. Unlike his elder brother, Anvay is a wicketkeeper-batter — a role much closer to the one his father mastered over two decades in international cricket.

Last month, the 17-year-old was selected for India's Under-19 tour of Sri Lanka, beginning on July 14.

Anvay captained Karnataka Under-19 to the quarterfinals of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, finishing with 220 runs in six matches, including an unbeaten 82. He also represented India Under-19 B during a triangular series featuring India A and Afghanistan Under-19 before earning selection for Team C in the Under-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy following another string of impressive domestic performances.

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Indian cricket's most iconic surname now has a second generation ready to write its own story. Samit and Anvay are both rising through the youth ranks, and together they are ensuring that the Dravid legacy continues, not merely through expectation alone, but through performance.