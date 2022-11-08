'The world has known less about Arshdeep. I had the pleasure of being in his company when...': Former Punjab Kings coach

Arshdeep Singh has been quite the revelation for Team India in the T20 World Cup. The left-arm fast bowler has lived up to the expectations in the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The youngster has shown exceptional composure and maturity at the international level, given that he made his debut a few months back in July. With 10 wickets in five matches, Arshdeep has emerged as the most successful bowler for the Men in Blue in the tournament while performing amongst the likes of seniors Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Mohammad Shami.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower who mentored Arshdeep during his stint with IPL franchise Punjab Kings, highlighted the prodigal capabilities of the Indian bowler as a youngster. Arshdeep has played four seasons with PBKS and grabbed 40 wickets at an average of 26.35. In fact, it were Arshdeep's exploits in the IPL that went a long way in the 23-year-old earning a maiden India call-up earlier this year during the home series against South Africa.

Also Read: Chahal set for return? Dravid drops huge hint on making changes in Indian playing XI for WC semi-final vs England

“The world has known less about Arshdeep. I had the pleasure of being in his company when I was with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and he was a youngster coming through," said Flower to ESPNCricinfo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"You could always see his potential, not only in his physicality and what he could deliver with the ball, but in his attitude - a very self-confident young guy but in a nice way, with a big broad smile. He is always cheeky in the dressing room," he further added.

Arshdeep began his World Cup campaign for India in style, picking up 3/32 against Pakistan, including the prized wickets of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Asif Ali. Against the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh, he kept his goof form intact finishing with 2/37, 2/25 and 2/38 respectively. In India's last match of the Super 12 round against Zimbabwe, Arshdeep bowled Zimbabwe wicketkeeper batter Regis Chakabwa for a duck. He finished with match figures of 1/9 in his two overs as India won the contest by 71 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arshdeep has scalped 29 wickets in his T20I career with an economy of 8.06. He will have a big responsibility as the Men in Blue face off against England in the semi-final on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON