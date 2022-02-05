'Their bowling attack was very good': Tendulkar picks his favourite ODI knock, reveals 'best cricketing day of life'

The name Sachin Tendulkar goes hand-in-hand with Indian cricket. As India are set to play their 1000th ODI, it is only fitting that the great Tendulkar shared his insights on the momentous occasion. No one has been as prolific for India in one-day internationals than Tendulkar. 18426 runs, average of 44.88, 49 centuries and a highest score of 200 not out. Tendulkar is almost a synonym for India in ODIs, having featured in country’s 200th, 300th, 400th, 500th, 600th, 700th and 800th matches.

For a career as glittering as Tendulkar’s it can be tricky to pick the top two accomplishments Sachin achieved during his 25-year-run at the top. Yet, Tendulkar picked out two moments that stand out the most. For someone who owns almost all batting records in the world, his biggest highlight is not an individual achievement.

"Nothing beats the World Cup final in 2011. That was the best cricketing day of my life. That’s what you play for. I had the honour and privilege to represent the country for 24 years and had the honour of lifting the trophy on behalf of a billion-plus people. So, I always feel that it is not just a few individuals, but the entire 1.39 billion-plus population has played their role in bringing the trophy to our dressing room. It belongs to a billion-plus people," Tendulkar told Sportstar.

Then comes the most difficult question. Of all the innings he has played, which one is Tendulkar’s finest? The 98 against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup, the twin centuries against Sharjah in the famous ‘desert storm’ innings, the heart-breaking 175 vs Australia in a losing cause at Hyderabad in 2009, and think of all the remaining 46 centuries he has scored. Surely, it must be tough for Tendulkar himself to pick one knock that stands head and shoulder above the rest, or is it?

"The first 200 in the ODI that I scored against South Africa (in Gwalior in 2010) is one of my top ODI innings. Their bowling attack was very good, and they were a very good opposition. That was the first time in the history of ODIs someone scored 200 runs, so that has its own relevance," the Master Blaster said.

Ahead of the landmark 1000th ODI, Tendulkar wished the team all the best. "The Indian team will be playing against the West Indies, which is a decent team. So, one would have to put the best foot forward and play good cricket. I would like to wish the Indian cricket team best of luck for the series," he said.