'Their efforts are beyond value': Ganguly hails victorious India U19 team; BCCI announces cash reward for every player

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly extended wishes to India Under-19 for their "magnificent" performance at the showpiece event as the board announced an INR 40 lakh cash reward for every player of the triumphant team.

The Yash Dhull-led side on Saturday defeated England by four wickets in the final to add a record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title to the nation's trophy cabinet. With this win, Dhull joined the illustrious list of captains -- Mohammad Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008), Unmukt Chand (2012), Prithvi Shaw (2018) -- who have lifted the U19 trophy for India in the past. Five titles and eight final appearances is a testament to India's wide pool of talent and cricket structure as well.

"Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way...The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff..@bcci," Ganguly wrote on Twitter as wishes poured in for the India Under-19 camp after its victory.

It was a remarkable achievement for India, who had previously won the title in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018. Despite being hit by Covid-19 during the league stage fixtures, the colts maintained an unbeaten run and wrapped up a sensational campaign with a win over England in Antigua.

BCCI secretary also heaped praise on the Indian youngsters for their "exemplary" performance at the showpiece event in the West Indies.

"I'm pleased to announce the reward of 40 lacs per player and 25 lacs per support staff for the U19 #TeamIndia contingent for their exemplary performance in #U19CWCFinal. You have made the Flag of India proud. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv," Shah tweeted.

Raj Bawa was adjudged the Player of the Match for his sensational all-round show. The 19-year-old from Chandigarh picked up a fifer to help India restrict England to a modest total of 189. He then chipped in with a valuable 35 in a tricky run-chase that saw Indian batters departing at regular intervals.

Nishant Sindhu (50*) and Bawa (35) took the team within striking distance of victory before wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Bana finished the chase of 190 with two sixes and 14 balls to spare.

Earlier, Ravi Kumar teamed up with Bawa and registered figures of 4/34 in his nine overs. Ravi had 2/2 in the first two overs to jolt the opposition with early blows. The Ravi-Bawa pair plucked nine wickets as England were bundled out for 189 despite a fighting 95 off James Rew's bat.

