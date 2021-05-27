'Then it clicked me, I had not thought anything': DC's Prithvi Shaw reveals Dhawan's important message during KKR game

Wd,4,4,4,4,4,4. Did this ring a bell? If you read this and thought of Prithvi Shaw instantly, you are spot on. This spectacular over took place in match 25 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL 2021. Shaw took a liking to his U-19 teammate Shivam Mavi by thumping him for six boundaries on the trot. However, as it turns out, Shaw may not have made it six on six had it not been for Shikhar Dhawan.

During an interview with India News, Shaw revealed that he had lost count of the deliveries and it was fellow opener Dhawan who reminded him that there was one more delivery left in the over.

"Actually I came to know after the fifth ball that a sixth ball was left because Mavi had bowled the first ball as a wide. So, I was counting that ball as well and it had slipped my mind. So, Shikhar Dhawan told me one more ball is left," said Shaw.

The Mumbai batsman, upon realizing the situation, decided to gor a boundary on the final ball.

"Then it clicked me. I had not thought anything while hitting the first five boundaries. But I was definitely thinking about that before hitting the sixth boundary, that I have come close after hitting five boundaries in five balls and should try one more," added Shaw.

The 21-year-old batsman blasted 82 off just 41 balls as he guided Delhi to a seven-wicket win while chasing 155. The side got home with 21 balls to spare.

Shaw, interestingly, also disclosed that he had guessed the delivery Mavi would bowl and said he was mindful of not hitting the ball over the fence for a six.

"I knew where exactly Mavi is going to bowl to me. So just when he released the sixth ball, I was ready. I had tightened my glutes and forearm, that whatever happens, I will hit this one. The only thing was that it should not go for a six if I hit it too hard," said Shaw.

Shaw was having a stellar IPL season before it was indefinitely suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in India. He had scored 308 runs in eight matches as Delhi were sitting pretty at the top of the points table with six wins from eight matches.