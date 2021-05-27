'There has been a lot of rain in England': Pat Cummins names his favourite for WTC final between India and New Zealand

The countdown to the World Test Championship (WTC) final between New Zealand and India has begun. The buzz around the summit clash, slated to begin in Southampton on June 18, has been existent for quite a while now with former cricketers and experts having their say on various aspects of the game.

And why not? After all, it's a direct showdown between World's No.1 Test side (India) and World's No.2 side (New Zealand).

The latest person to join the bandwagon is Australia's speedster Pat Cummins. The pacer, after returning home from IPL 2021 via the Maldives, is currently quarantining at a hotel in Sydney. He has been very active on social media lately and has gotten his YouTube channel up and running. While he mostly posts video blogs, the fast bowler on Tuesday uploaded a video of his Question and Answer (Q&A) session with his fans.

One of the fans asked the Aussie's opinion on the WTC final and the chances of both the teams winning the elusive trophy. In response, he said that the condition may prove more beneficial to the Kiwis as they are most accustomed to similar weather --which is overcast and chilly-- back home.

The 28-year-old also said that anything can happen since "it is a one-off" encounter.

"It will be a good match. There has been a lot of rain in England and from the conditions point of view, it is closer to New Zealand's. It is going to be interesting as both teams haven't played a Test match since a couple of months. It is a one-off so anything can happen. But the conditions would suit New Zealand more than India."

The lanky pacer was last seen in action during IPL 2021 before the tournament was brought to a halt due to the Covid-19 crisis in India and an outbreak within multiple franchise bio-bubbles. Representing two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, he was the side's top wicket-taker with 9 scalps in 7 matches.