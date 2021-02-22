IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'Then why play first-class cricket': Former India wicket-keeper says IPL given preference over domestic cricket
Naman Ojha reacts after running out Manan Vohra in the IPL.((Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo))
Naman Ojha reacts after running out Manan Vohra in the IPL.((Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo))
cricket

‘Then why play first-class cricket’: Former India wicket-keeper says IPL given preference over domestic cricket

  There are some Indian cricketers who have felt that IPL performances have been given more importance than displays in domestic cricket.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:39 PM IST

The Indian Premier League has given a spotlight to a lot of talented young players who have gone on to become established stars for their countries. The likes of Hardik Pandya, David Warner, Kieron Pollard, and Jasprit Bumrah made their names in the IPL before embarking on successful international careers. Several critics have also credited the cash-rich league for revolutionising Indian cricket and improving the quality of players in the country.

However, there are some Indian cricketers who have felt that IPL performances have been given more importance than displays in domestic cricket. Former India wicketkeeper-batsman, Naman Ojha who recently announced his retirement, has also said that IPL is given more importance than first-class cricket. Ojha said that two good innings in the IPL bring more eyes than scoring runs in domestic cricket.

READ | There aren't too many teams who come away from India with a series win: Stokes

"If you play domestic cricket and keep scoring runs then people will not look at those runs. In IPL if you play two good innings then you are in the Test team, the One-Day team, and the T20 squad,' Ojha told Sportskeeda.

"I think you can select T20 teams from IPL but [not] for One-Day and Tests. [Because] then why play first-class cricket? Why spend so much? Because it takes a toll on your body. A lot of discipline and fitness is required for playing first-class cricket.

Ojha continued to say that it is not easy to play at the domestic level.

"It's not that easy to play at the domestic level because at the international level you get very good facilities, physios and masseuses available all the time. In domestic you are traveling on a 5 am flight, practicing and playing the match. It's different and a bit difficult on the body," Ojha concluded.

