Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: 'There are mental barriers until you are 100 per cent fit' - Ex-Pakistan opener on India's XI
cricket

T20 World Cup: 'There are mental barriers until you are 100 per cent fit' - Ex-Pakistan opener on India's XI

The ex-Pakistani batter feels that India should not put more pressure on their "problem areas" rather it should seek a better and fit option.
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, second right, talks to teammates during the last few overs of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 08:01 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Team India will look to make quick amends when they take on New Zealand in their second clash at the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. The team got off to a very poor start, losing their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets and will look to ensure they remain in contention for the final four spots with a dominant show against the Black Caps, scheduled to take place on Sunday evening.

Despite having a solid squad, the team currently face a series of questions regarding the best playing XI, with Hardik Pandya's fitness being one of the major concerns. The 28-year-old was last spotted bowling and toiling at the nets, passing an impression that he can chip in with the ball if the need arises but the option still remains dicey considering Pandya has hardly rolled his arms ever since his return after a successful back injury.

In this scenario, the team does have an ideal alternative in the form of Shardul Thakur and many experts believe if Pandya is not 100 per cent ready for the contest then the former should be given a chance. Among the many experts who opined similar views was former Pakistan opener Salman Butt.

RELATED STORIES

The ex-Pakistani batter feels that India should not put more pressure on their "problem areas" rather it should seek a better and fit option in Shardul.

"Strategically, it will be better. Hardik Pandya is a capable all-rounder. I saw him play some very good knocks in Australia, but the guy is not fit. In such a scenario, you ensure not to put too much pressure on your problem areas. And so your (bowling) action is not complete. This affects your output and speed because you are trying to be more careful not to hurt yourself again. There are mental barriers until you are 100 per cent fit. So if Pandya is not completely fit to bowl, India can opt for Shardul Thakur and there is Rahul Chahar and Ravichandran Ashwin as well," Butt noted on his YouTube channel.

Shardul, who emerged as the leading wicket-taker from the Chennai Super Kings camp in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, is in good form and has also shown abilities to play big shots at will in recent matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup india
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Big-time player, can perform in must-win game’: Swann wants change in India XI

T20 World Cup: Was confident that Asif Ali would deliver when needed: Babar Azam

‘He should be rested for crucial games’: Ex-Ind star wants Kohli to make changes

MCA honours Gavaskar with hospitality box, Vengsarkar with stand
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP