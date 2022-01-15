'There have been many ups and also some downs': Read Virat Kohli's full statement after exiting as Test captain of India

Virat Kohli dropped a bombshell on Saturday after he announced his decision of relinquishing the Test captaincy, just a day after India's series defeat against South Africa. The 33-year-old Kohli's move came shortly after his exit from India's white-ball leadership.

In a heartfelt note, Kohli thanked the Indian board for giving him the opportunity to lead the team, highlighting the "ups and downs" he's had in his journey. He signs off as the most successful captain of the country, with a staggering win-loss record of 40-17 in 68 Test matches.

ALSO READ | In Numbers: Why Virat Kohli is the greatest Test skipper India has ever had

Here's Virat Kohli's full statement as he decided to step down from India's Test captaincy:

"It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now.

There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 per cent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.

I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation

You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward."

With India's next Test series being against Sri Lanka at home, Kohli is set to play his 100th Test

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON