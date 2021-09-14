‘There have been no talks on split captaincy, let's focus on the T20 World Cup’: Rajeev Shukla

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has reacted to the rumours about changes in Team India’s leadership in the shorter formats. Several media reports have stated that present captain Virat Kohli would step down from his post in T20Is and ODIs after the T20 World Cup, in the UAE and Oman, and could continue as the Test captain and focus on his batting. The reports added that Rohit Sharma could take over.

However, Shukla rubbished all such reports. While speaking with news agency ANI, the BCCI vice-president said while there is no truth to this rumour, it is important the team focuses on the showpieces event rather than getting distracted by such news.

“There is nothing to this rumour. Also, let's focus on the T20 World Cup rather than playing soothsayer and predicting the future. There have been no talks on split captaincy,” Shukla said, as quoted by ANI.

Last week, the Indian national selectors picked a strong 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. In a surprise move, R Ashwin has been included in the team which will begin its campaign in the showpiece event against arch-rivals Pakistan. He had last played a T20I against West Indies in July 2017. Yuzvendra Chahal missed out as MS Dhoni will be the mentor of the team.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has the hosting rights, the tournament has been moved out of the country with an eye on the Covid-19 pandemic. India and Pakistan will be locking horns on October 24 in a group-stage encounter. The tournament will get underway from October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14.

