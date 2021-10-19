Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'There is no CSK without MS Dhoni,' says N Srinivasan
cricket

'There is no CSK without MS Dhoni,' says N Srinivasan

India Cements Ltd (ICL) vice-chairman and managing director N Srinivasan, owner of CSK, was recently asked about Dhoni's future with the franchise, and he emphatically stated that there is no CSK without MS Dhoni.
CSK captain MS Dhoni. (Screengrab)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 10:35 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Despite MS Dhoni leading Chennai Super Kings to their fourth Indian Premier League title win this season in the UAE, questions continue to circle around his future in the IPL with CSK. Dhoni may not be in his best form with the bat in the IPL 2021, but he showcased that he still has what it takes to lead a team to the title - much like he did throughout his international career.

India Cements Ltd (ICL) vice-chairman and managing director N Srinivasan, owner of CSK, was recently asked about Dhoni's future with the franchise, and he emphatically stated that there is no CSK without MS Dhoni.

Also read: 'Don't think they need too much preparation': Coach Ravi Shastri on India's game plan for T20 World Cup

"Dhoni is part and parcel of CSK, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu. There is no CSK without Dhoni and there is no Dhoni without CSK," Srinivasan told reporters during a brief interaction after visiting Lord Venkatachalapathy temple with the IPL trophy.

The Dhoni-led CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the final last Friday to lift the IPL title for the fourth time.

Asked about retaining Dhoni and other CSK players in the next IPL auction, he said retention policy is yet to be announced.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Dhoni has joined India's camp in the UAE for the T20 World Cup. India, led by Virat Kohli, defeated England in their first warm-up game on Monday. The side will face off against Pakistan on October 24th in their first official match.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ms dhoni csk
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Theekshana has lot more to offer, believes SL skipper Shanaka

'Don't need too much preparation': Shastri on India's game plan for T20WC

T20 WC: Livingstone in doubt for England's opening match after injuring finger

There can’t be bigger X factor than him in any other team: Pathan on India pacer
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP