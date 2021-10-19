'There is no CSK without MS Dhoni,' says N Srinivasan

Despite MS Dhoni leading Chennai Super Kings to their fourth Indian Premier League title win this season in the UAE, questions continue to circle around his future in the IPL with CSK. Dhoni may not be in his best form with the bat in the IPL 2021, but he showcased that he still has what it takes to lead a team to the title - much like he did throughout his international career.

India Cements Ltd (ICL) vice-chairman and managing director N Srinivasan, owner of CSK, was recently asked about Dhoni's future with the franchise, and he emphatically stated that there is no CSK without MS Dhoni.

"Dhoni is part and parcel of CSK, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu. There is no CSK without Dhoni and there is no Dhoni without CSK," Srinivasan told reporters during a brief interaction after visiting Lord Venkatachalapathy temple with the IPL trophy.

The Dhoni-led CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the final last Friday to lift the IPL title for the fourth time.

Asked about retaining Dhoni and other CSK players in the next IPL auction, he said retention policy is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has joined India's camp in the UAE for the T20 World Cup. India, led by Virat Kohli, defeated England in their first warm-up game on Monday. The side will face off against Pakistan on October 24th in their first official match.

