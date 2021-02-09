'There is no logic for some things,' Virat Kohli 'not bothered' about WTC table or 'things going outside'

After suffering an unexpected loss in the first Test against England in Chennai on Tuesday, the Virat Kohli-led team India suffered a major setback in ICC World Test Championship table. India slipped down to the 4th position in the table after the 227-run loss, while England, on the other hand, climnbed to top of the table.

India slipped below New Zealand and Australia for the first time in WTC, and the result also meant that if India are to lose another of the three remaining Tests against England, they will be eliminated from the tournament.

On being asked about the same after the match at a virtual press conference, Kohli said that it is not under his control if the rules of the competition are changed, and added that he is not too much bothered about things happening on the outside.

"We will look at the upcoming games in the same way as we have looked up till now. Nothing changes for us, If suddenly the rules can change when you are in lockdown nothing is in your control at all," Kohli said.

"The only thing which is in your control is what you do on the field," Kohli added.

"So you are not bothered about the table or the things which are going outside. For somethings, there is no logic for something you can have a debate for hours as much as you want," he further said.

"The only thing you can control as the side is playing good cricket and that's our only focus regardless of who is on top of the table," Kohli signed off.

India and England will play the 2nd Test at the same venue in Chennai starting from Saturday.

