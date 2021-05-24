'There was less pressure on Virat bhaiya, AB de Villiers': Chahal reveals what 'solved last year's problems' for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a recent interaction spoke about his team's return to form in Indian Premier League 2021 season and attributed it to a key addition in the team. RCB had finished at the 4th position in IPL 2020, failing to reach the final.

This season, the Virat Kohli-led franchise set the ball rolling from the get go, and climbed to the third position in the table with five wins in seven games, before the tournament was suspended by BCCI and IPL Governing Council due to rising Covid cases inside the bio-bubble.

During an interaction with India TV Cricket, Chahal said that RCB will have an advantage when the second leg of the tournament kicks off.

"We're in the top four in the first half of the tournament. Each team is equal in terms of points so it is a good thing that we don't have to start from the bottom when the tournament resumes," Chahal said.

"Unlike other seasons where we need five or six wins from last seven games, we will enter the second half with a lighter mood and accordingly plan things," he added.

"The management and coaching group who joined us last season were positive. Last year in the UAE as well as this season, we felt like 2016 when we reached the finals," the leg-spinner continued.

"The addition of Glenn Maxwell solved last year's problems. This time around there is less pressure on Virat bhaiya and AB de Villiers that simplified things for us. Devdutt Padikkal also batted really well last season and continued his form in IPL 2021," he further said.

"The medium pacers, especially Mohammed Siraj, also deserve a special mention. He has continued the good form since the Australian tour and that has helped us massively. He deserves more wickets than he has actually picked. Harshal Patel, who has picked 17 wickets from seven matches, also made a huge difference," Chahal signed off.

