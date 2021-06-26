'There was no one who supported Shami': Former India batsman names 2 pacers who should have been in team for WTC final

For a team believed to have one of the best fast-bowling attacks in the world, the efforts of India pacers in the final of the World Test Championship could at best be called 'average'. Barring Mohammed Shami's four-wicket haul in the first innings and Ishant Sharma's 3/78, there was a lot left to be desired.

Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless in the entire match is something fans still can't come to grips with and the manner in which he and Ishant appeared devoid of options raises further questions.

Heading into the match, there were talks that Mohammed Siraj could have been added into the mix ahead of Ishant, a thought that resonated with former India batsman Gagan Khoda. The 46-year-old feels Siraj should have played in place of Ishant and even believes Shardul Thakur could have been a valuable addition in the XI, although the fast bowler wasn't even included in the preliminary 15-member squad.

"Siraj should have played in place of Ishant Sharma. The conditions were suitable for swing bowling. No one was moving the ball apart from Mohammad Shami and there was no one who supported him. Siraj could have moved the ball better. Even Shardul could have been a good option. He moves the ball well," Khoda told SportsKeeda in an interview.

Khoda added that Bhuvneshwar Kumar should have made the India squad, instead of playing limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The debate surrounding Bhuvneshwar first began when India's squad for the England series was announced, and given his record in England, which has seen the fast bowler picking up 19 wickets at an average of 26.63 with two five-wicket-hauls in five Tests.

"Bhuvneshwar is a good swing bowler and he should have been in the Indian team for the WTC final and England series," he added.