‘There’s a different kind of enjoyment playing under Rahul sir’: Shaw hails Dravid's ‘out of the world’ coaching style

Prithvi Shaw is back in the Indian team and is gearing up to play against Sri Lanka in the upcoming limited-overs series which begins on July 13 in Colombo. Playing under Rahul Dravid has already encapsulated his excitement level and the Mumbai youngster is looking forward to ‘grab the opportunity’.

The series against Sri Lanka will mark Prithvi’s return into the Indian dressing room after getting dropped last year, during the Australia Tests. However, the 21-year-old earned the spot following a terrific domestic season and some mind-blowing knocks in the IPL 2021.

Prithvi will team up with his Under-19 World Cup coach and is ready to have the ‘out of the world’ experience once again. In a conversation with The Indian Express before leaving for the tour, the opener had lavished praise on Dravid and stated that there is a different enjoyment playing under him.

“There is a different kind of mazaa (enjoyment) playing under Rahul sir. He was our India under-19 coach. The way he speaks, the way he shares his coaching experience, is just amazing. Whenever he talks about the game, it shows how much experience he brings to the table. He knows everything about cricket. The way he speaks on conditions and how to use them is just out of this world,” Prithvi was quoted as saying.

Prithvi further said he was desperate to get back into the team. And now, when he has made it, he is keen to give his best.

“As Rahul sir is there, one will expect discipline in the dressing room. I’m looking ahead to the practice sessions with Rahul sir because I love to speak to him for hours. This tour, I just have to grab the opportunity. I was desperate to get back into the Indian team. I have always kept the team above me. Be it India, Ranji Trophy team, club or my school team. I want to give my best,” said Prithivi.