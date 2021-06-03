‘There’s some higher power that watches over me’: Harbhajan Singh on his success at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is one of the most decorated Indian bowlers with over 700 international wickets to his credit. He has been a match-winner for India at different venues across the world but his excellence at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens is unmatched.

Harbhajan, who currently plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, has astonishing bowling figures at Eden Gardens in all three formats, especially in Test cricket. In seven matches, he has picked 46 wickets at an average of 21.76, including six 5-fors and a solitary 10-wicket haul. His journey of success at this venue began in 2001 when he grabbed a hat-trick against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy and became the first Indian bowler to do so in the longest format of the game.

ALSO READ | Devon Conway breaks legendary Ranjitsinhji's 125-yr-old record a day after going past Sourav Ganguly

While speaking with KKR.in, Harbhajan spoke about his connection with the City of Joy, Kolkata. He believes some divine power watches over him whenever he plays at the Eden Gardens.

“I believe there is some higher power that watches over me when I play any match at Eden Gardens. Only a select few have been showered with the blessings of doing so well in the city of Kolkata, and I’m one of its favourite sons. I’m really glad I got my hat-trick for India at Eden Gardens,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying.

Harbhajan registered his best bowling figures in an innings at the Eden Gardens – 7 for 87 – against South Africa in 2004. In the 2001 Test series against the Aussies, he finished as leading wicket-taker with 32 scalps in his pocket.

ALSO READ | WTC Final: Cheteshwar Pujara's lack of runs a matter of concern for Team India

In IPL 2021, the veteran off-spinner represented KKR in three matches but couldn’t pick any wicket.