'They are backup players now, have served Indian cricket well': Former IND player makes big statement on Pujara, Rahane

The future of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane looks bleak after their recent performances in South Africa and India's current bench strength. At a time when players like Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer are waiting in the wings, the struggling but experienced pair of Pujara & Rahane didn't manage to elevate their numbers in the rainbow nation.

Scoring at an average of just above 20, Rahane managed to fetch just 136 runs from the three Tests in South Africa. Pujara's performance was no different. The Saurashtra batter scored only 124 in the rubber that India lost 1-2, failing to win their maiden Test series on the South African soil.

The seasoned duo is reportedly staring at a demotion when the BCCI releases a fresh list of contracted players for the upcoming season. Pacer Ishant Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who have both struggled due to injuries and lack of form, also face a downgrade on the list.

Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra has also weighed in on the feeble run of Pujara and Rahane in Test cricket, describing both the seniors as "backup" players. He further bracketed Ishant in the same category. The BCCI has four categories (A, A, B and C) that carry annual retainership of ₹7 crore, ₹5 crore, ₹3 crore and ₹1 crore respectively.

"Pujara, Rahane and Ishant Sharma have not performed well. The demotion of these players is an indication that they will be replaced by other players in the future. They are backup players now, they have served Indian cricket well, but they will only be called up when required. It is clear to see in which direction the selection committee is thinking," said Chopra on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube.

It remains to see whether the BCCI top brass demotes Pujara and Rahane to group B. But Chopra also named his choices who deserve a raise and backed Rishabh Pant to fetch anA+ contract due to his prowess in all three formats of the sport. He also predicted Indian spinners will get a boost with the 2023 World Cup getting closer.

"Rishabh Pant can maybe go from an A contract to an A+ one. Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill and Deepak Chahar are some of the names that should be promoted to a B contract. Even Chahal and Sundar, considering the 2023 World Cup," he further said.

The Indian team is scheduled to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

