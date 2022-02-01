'If it does then there's something seriously wrong': Gambhir on how Kohli should approach cricket after captaincy call

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels that there should be no change in the approach of Virat Kohli towards cricket after stepping away from captaincy duties across formats and should rather focus on winning more matches for the Indian team.

Kohli had stepped down from T20I captaincy after India's forgettable campaign in 2021 T20 World Cup. A month later he was removed from ODI captaincy. Later in January, a day after India's 1-2 series loss in the South Africa Test series, Kohli stepped away from Test captaincy as well.

Speaking to Sports Today on Kohli's approach towards the game and how should the team management and India's new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma approach Kohli, Gambhir said, "Nothing changes. When you are growing up as a kid you want to try and win games for the country and that is all that matters. You don't dream of captaining the side from day one so for me nothing changes. If it does then there is something seriously wrong. Captaincy is just a honour and responsibility and I'm sure Virat would be thinking the same way."

Kohli scored two half-century scores in his first international series as a player in seven year, during the three-match ODI contest in South Africa. India, however lost 3-0, where KL Rahul had led the team in Rohit's stead, who failed to recover from his hamstring injury.

Kohli will next feature in the white-ball series at home against West Indies starting February 6. India will play three ODIs in Ahmedabad followed by a many T20Is in Kolkata.