'They are multi-dimensional players': Ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra makes bombshell prediction for WPL 2024 auction

The Women's Premier League is back again as cricket fans around the world will switch on their televisions on December 9 for the upcoming WPL 2024 auction. A total of 165 cricketers will go under the hammer in Mumbai, out of which 104 players are Indian and 61 are overseas, including 15 from associate nations.

WPL 2024 auction is scheduled for December 9.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We could see plenty of mega-bidding wars on Saturday, with Deandra Dottin and Kim Garth having the highest base price of ₹50 lakh. Meanwhile, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Weareham, Amy Jones and Shabnim Ismail have been slotted in at a bse price of ₹40 lakh.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Speaking to Hindustan Times, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra analysed the upcoming auction and picked two players who could trigger a mega-bidding war. "I am going with Chamari Athapaththu and Deandra Dottin. Between the two, because they are multi-dimensional players. There is a unique thing actually in women's cricket. It is not something that we see very often with men's cricket, which is the multi-dimensional cricketing skills. I think all women are multi-taskers and most men are very uni-dimensional. So, these two," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sri Lankan captain Athapaththu was left unpicked in the auction last year, which left plenty of fans and experts shocked. Meanwhile, Dottin was picked by Gujarat Giants for ₹60 lakh, after her bidding began at ₹50 lakh. But she missed the entire season after getting ruled out due to controversial circumstances.

"This whole tournament is littered with some great all-rounders and these two were missing out in action last year and they will add value. I mean Deandra Dottin can actually strike the ball and so can ChaChamari Athapaththu to be honest," he said.

Ahead of WPL 2023, it was reported by ESPNCricinfo that Dottin was recovering from a medical situation, to which she gave a stunning reaction. Taking to Instagram, she posted a story, where she posted a screenshot of the report and denied that she was medically unfit. She wrote, "Get well soon from what if I may ask?"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Australia's Kim Garth was announced as her replacement. But both players have been released by Gujarat.

Speaking on Dottin's release from Gujarat, he said, "I think they got a replacement for her at that point of time, if I remember correctly. So, I think obviously we didn't really hear the full story of what happened there and I am not going to speculate either. But now she is back in the auction."

"Gujarat, to be fair, their auction strategy was flawed to begin with, when we saw their team last year. It was just there for everyone to see that we are not going to get it right. Their auction strategy was not making a lot of sense and a lot of big ticket buyers and absolutely very little money was spent on the Indians. So they were the only franchise that didn't target a key Indian player and so now they obviously have to change strategy and figure out a way which is never easy in the smaller auction. I don't know why they let her go, but given a choice they would want her back, because they have released Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland. Both are like a medium-pace all-rounder category, which Deandra Dottin does the job as well, goes around the stumps, bowls wide and she is very, very experienced. You would want her to be in the action for sure," he further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON