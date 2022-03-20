'They are skilful players, have great credentials': Fleming picks 3 CSK stars who 'came cheap' in IPL 2022 auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stuck to their template and had concentrated on getting back their core team at the mega auction for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that won them the elusive trophy in 2021. CSK bought 21 players at the auction last month and of the list, head coach Stephen Fleming picked three players that came “cheap” for them at the mega event in Bengaluru.

Speaking on the auction to the franchise during their training camp in Surat, Fleming admitted that although they failed in getting back a few players, notably Faf du Plessis and Shardul Thakur, he was happy with the auction result.

“We are really happy it went according to plan. We lost a couple of players which we are a bit sad about but we have gained some real talent. We've got, this year, some good blend of experience and youth. So we're really excited about the way the auction went down,” he said.

Fleming the picked three players who he felt came at a relatively lower price for the franchise.

“Well they came cheap so it was good. They are all very skilful players. Devon Conway has had a great couple of years internationally. Mitch has been a stalwart for us. And in Adam Milne we have got a bit of pace. So all three of them have great credentials and a good skill set for us,” he said.

Conway came for INR 1 crore, Milne came for INR 1.9 crore and Santner was bought back for INR 1.9 crore.

CSK, the defending champions, will be kicking off the proceedings for IPL 2022 when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener. It will be a repeat of the IPL 2021 final.