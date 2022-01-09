'They are top class bowlers': Harbhajan makes prediction on outcome of series decider, pinpoints India's 'luxury' in SA

With the series level at 1-1, the action now shifts to Cape Town where India and South Africa will lock horns in the third and final Test of the three-match bilateral contest. The Indian unit won the first Test by bringing down South Africa's citadel, the Supersport Park, as they handed the Proteas a 113-run defeat. The hosts clawed their way back in the second Test in Johannesburg, winning the match by seven wickets and setting up a decider for the final Test at the Newlands, Cape Town.

Chasing 240 for victory, Dean Elgar lead the way with an unbeaten 96, with meaningful contributions all round. South Africa may have recouped the blow they sustained in the first Test but former India international Harbhajan Singh is confident of India clinching the final game. While the hosts look to continue their winning momentum, the Indian camp sets sight on its maiden Test series win in the Rainbow nation.

Harbhajan, who bade adieu tinternational cricket last month, underlined the depth of the current Indian bowling attack and backed the pacers to do the job in Cape Town.

"When we toured or any other team toured we never had the luxury of four fast bowlers to bowl at 145 on those pitches and now Team India is full of fast bowlers. They have quality fast bowlers Shami, Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. They are top class bowlers.

"Had India had those sort of bowlers been there earlier then India would have achieved this feat much earlier than now. So, yes it is a great opportunity for India to win the series in South Africa and I hope they do so and in the last game, South Africa played better. They went on to win the game. I think overall Team India in Cape Town will be on top of their game and they will win the series there and that is what I feel," Harbhajan Singh told ANI.

The 41-year-old Harbhajan also highlighted South Africa's rough transition, saying the hosts' batting unit will be pushed to the backfoot. A tormentor of many batters in his heydays, Harbhajan had bowled against the likes of Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers and Mark Boucher.

"South Africa those days were a very different team and very strong team and honestly with this South African team with all due respect I don't think they have that they don't have it in them to beat India. The Indian team is way too strong for South Africa and the day they were leaving for South Africa I said this is India's best chance to beat South Africa in their backyard because the quality of batting in the South African team is not there," he further said.

The BCCI on Saturday shared a video of the team arriving in Cape Town. Regular skipper Virat Kohli could be back for the third Test, boosting India's chances of scripting history on the South Africa soil. Opener KL Rahul had led India in the second Test in Kohli's absence.

