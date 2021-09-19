'They can actually finish in the top two': Gautam Gambhir names team with 'advantage' in IPL 2021

The time has come. The IPL 2021 returns and how – by pitting the two most gigantic teams against each other in the curtain raiser of the UAE leg. Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in what promises to be a riveting clash between the two IPL heavyweights. However, the second half is not just about MI or CSK. It's equally of high significance for the remaining six franchises as well.

With almost all eight teams done with the first seven group matches, the biggest challenge for the top four in the points table would be to pick up from where they had left off in May. Similarly, the task is stiffer for the bottom four teams, as for them, six or seven games is all they have to bring their campaign back on track and secure a place in the Playoffs.

Also Read | IPL 2021: CSK Predicted XI - Du Plessis, Bravo fitness major concern for Dhoni

While all eight teams are still pretty much in reckoning, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir feels defending champions Mumbai Indians have a significant advantage over others due to the fact that they will return to a country where they tasted the glory of IPL last year. Gambhir in facts backs the five-time champions to once again dish out a strong performance.

"See again, Mumbai probably will be having that advantage, because first they’ve won it last time in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in UAE, well and they’re going back to the same place and they’re in a position where they can actually finish in the top two as well," Gambhir said on the Star Sports Show GamePlan.

"If you look at other franchises especially franchises like KKR or for that matter even Sunrisers (SRH), it’s pretty difficult for them to qualify or for that matter even Punjab Kings. But if you ask me one franchise who’s going to have an advantage with this break, is Mumbai Indians."

MI are currently placed fourth on the points table with four wins from seven games, taking their points tally to 8. They will resume their campaign facing CSK in Dubai on Sunday.