'They can solve the puzzle by adding him. It's a big call': Irfan Pathan offers unique death-bowling solution to KKR

One of the major concern for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the start ogf the 15th season of the Indian Premier League is their death-over bowling with Andre Russell being their only specialist option. However, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has offered a unique solution to the Shreyas Iyer-led side ahead of the start of the season, terming it a "big call".

In 2021, KKR picked the most number of wickets in the death overs (46), conceding at 9.24 runs per over (fourth-best), at a strike rate of 9.78 (second-best). In the UAE-leg of the tournament, they picked 29 wickets (most, again), at an economy rate of 8.28 and a wicket every 9.2 balls.

However, one of their key death-over bowlers Lockie Ferguson was released by KKR before the mega auction, leaving KKR with Russell as a specialist and additional support from Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Irfan suggested that KKR can give mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy a few overs during that phase along with Russell, if fit, and Shivam Mavi and Umesh Yadav.

"The question that needs to be asked about KKR is their death bowling and I think they can solve their puzzle by adding couple of overs of Varun Chakravarthy at the death overs. It is a big call because you have Sunil Narine, whom you can actually make him bowl just after the powerplay, in the middle overs and may be keep two overs for Varun, but also keep two overs for him in the death.

“Then I think things become much more easier. Shivam Mavi can bowl one over, Umesh Yadav can bowl one over. May be if Andre Russell is fit he can bowl two overs but if you can find somewhere for Varun to bowl at the death it will look much better than what it is right now,” he said.

In the last two seasons, Varun has bowled in the death overs in 16 innings, picking five wickets at an economy rate of 7.88 and a strike rate of 20.4.

KKR will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on March 26 in Mumbai.