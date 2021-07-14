'They got whitewashed by a B-grade England team': Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan after series defeat, calls it ‘painful’

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja lashed out at the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team after getting whitewashed by a makeshift England team in the 3-match ODI series. Under the leadership of Ben Stokes, the hosts defeated Pakistan by 3 wickets in the final ODI on Tuesday at Edgbaston to clinch the series 3-0.

After losing the first two matches, Pakistan tried to return strong and displayed an improved batting show. Captain Babar Azam played a ravishing 158-run knock while Mohmmad Rizwan contributed with a 58-ball 74 to set a 332-run target for the hosts. All their efforts were overshadowed by James Vince’s maiden hundred, who scored 102 off 95 deliveri to take England home.

In his latest YouTube video, Raja slammed the approach of the Pakistan team and highlighted that they succumbed to pressure situations after committing numerous mistakes.

“An extremely painful and tough day for Pakistan cricket and its fans. The team has been whitewashed by a B-Grade England team. I’m not surprised by the results because it was on the cards. This team got mentally disintegrated. They couldn’t get over the shock of their defeat in the first ODI because the headlines were all over that a B team, which was assembled within two days, has beaten Pakistan.

“They went under pressure after the loss and hence, committed mistakes. It has become a trend for this Pakistan team. It doesn’t learn from mistakes. Instead, they double it under pressure,” Raja said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further stressed the need for a change in Pakistan cricketing system, calling out Babar Azam to take responsibility.

“Babar Azam is a young captain and he would need to change the environment. He needs to understand that he won’t get headlines for scoring 150. It will only happen if the team plays connectively and wins. Unless you take chances, get your skills challenged - how would you become a successful side?

“You saw the Zimbabwe series. It was an ideal opportunity to try the youngsters but that didn’t happen. The same old players played there. Babar needs to change this. Pakistan will face tougher situations in the future and his career itself is shaping up. It all depends on a skipper how he changes the environment of the dressing room and tests the talent in his team.

“It’s time for a change. They need to change their mindset and experiment with new talents. For the sake of Pakistan cricket, think tank needs to make massive changes,” Raja concluded.