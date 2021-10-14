Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'They had Lord Shardul on their side': Aakash Chopra lists factors that worked out for CSK in IPL 2021
cricket

'They had Lord Shardul on their side': Aakash Chopra lists factors that worked out for CSK in IPL 2021

IPL 2021: CSK made a turnaround in 2021, reaching the final after finishing 2nd in the points table, and then defeating Delhi Capitals to make it to the summit clash.
Shardul Thakur with MS Dhoni.(ANI)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 10:13 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Chennai Super Kings are set to face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2021 final on Friday - as MS Dhoni & co. look to win their fourth IPL trophy. In 2020, CSK faced a multitude of problems and were unable to qualify for the playoffs, finishing in the seventh spot in the table.

But CSK made a turnaround in 2021, reaching the final after finishing 2nd in the points table, and then defeating Delhi Capitals to make it to the summit clash.

Also read: ‘It was in nice manner, if that makes sense’: Anderson on rivalry with Kohli

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra opened up on the things that worked out for CSK throughout the season, and he said that the opening partnerships between Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad, and contributions from allrounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur helped CSK in the season.

 “Well, few things have gone their way and they have exceeded expectations, because in the first leg when they were playing in Wankhede stadium and I thought they didn’t have the side to conquer that frontier," Chopra said on Star Sports chat show show Cricket Connected.

RELATED STORIES

“They were extraordinary there and they have gone form strength to strength. Because the middle order hasn’t fired so the opening partnership of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf Du Plessis,” he added.

“Moeen Ali in the first half of the tournament with the bat, Ravindra Jadeja’s resurgence as a T20 finisher – he did finish a couple of games on his own. Also, a lot of factor have also contributed,” he further said.

“Lord Shardul, let’s not forget him, if they have the Lord in their side, then the light of the Lord is with them," Chopra signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

T20 World Cup: First timers PNG look to register presence showing #noexcuses

Succession: controversy and the Indian cricket captain

'It's a minor one, progressing fine': Kane Williamson on hamstring injury

Aaron Finch to be available for T20 WC warm-up game against India
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP