Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'They have contributed greatly to Indian cricket': Kohli doffs his hat to outgoing coach Ravi Shastri and support staff
cricket

'They have contributed greatly to Indian cricket': Kohli doffs his hat to outgoing coach Ravi Shastri and support staff

Virat Kohli thanked the outgoing coach Ravi Shastri and the support staff for their services to Indian cricket, following India's final game against Namibia in the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Indian Skipper Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Namibia, at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Monday. (ANI)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 10:57 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Team India registered a convincing nine-wicket victory in their final match of the 2021 T20 World Cup against Namibia on Sunday, ending their campaign with six points in five games. India had already been eliminated from the tournament on Sunday, and the game against Namibia was Kohli's final match as the captain in the shortest format of the game.

The 33-year-old had announced ahead of the World Cup that he would be stepping down as the skipper of the side in T20Is. Interestingly, the game against Namibia was Kohli's 50th as captain in the shortest format – he led India to victory in 30 of them.

The game was also Ravi Shastri's final match as head coach, and Kohli reflected on his relationship with Shastri as well as the support staff, which will also be leaving the side after the World Cup.

“A big thank you to all those guys (Ravi Shastri and his support staff). They have done a great job over the years, keeping this group together. They created such a wonderful environment for the players. People loved to get back to the atmosphere. They became an extended part of our family,” Kohli said about Shastri and co.

RELATED STORIES

“The atmosphere was great, they have contributed greatly to Indian cricket as well. So a big thank you to all of them from all of us. They have done a great job for the team,” Kohli further added.

Rahul Dravid was named the new head coach of Team India last week, and will take over the role ahead of the side's bilateral T20I series against New Zealand, which begins on November 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup virat kohli
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India sign off from T20 World Cup with nine-wicket win over Namibia

T20 WC: Ravi Shastri has raised bar and deserves all praise, says Wasim Jaffer

Time India decided on format-specific teams

T20 WC: Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian to reach incredible T20I milestone
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP