'They looked hungry to make an impossible situation possible': Ramiz explains how India forced England 'into a corner'

Aggression, determination, energy, enthusiasm, and fighting spirit. These are some of the common words being used by experts, cricketers, and fans to describe India's stellar 151-run victory against England in the second Test match at Lord's. The latest to join the bandwagon is Ramiz Raja, who has explained how India battled to win.

While speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan batsman heaped rich praise on Virat Kohli and Co. for putting their hand up under pressure at the start of Day 5 to winning the Test.

“Even if this Test was drawn with the hosts 7-8 wickets down, it would have been a moral victory for India. But following this defeat, it will be very difficult for England to stand up in the remaining Test matches. They should have drawn this game, but India forced them into a corner with their aggression, and made life difficult for them. England did not play their natural game because of India’s exemplary bowling, and the innings became stagnant,” explained Raja.

Fifty-nine-year-old Raja lauded the visitors' fighting spirit, saying they never gave up .

“India looked hungry to make an impossible situation possible. Shami’s counter-attack flattened England. The same fighting spirit was seen in India’s bowling as well. They sensed that England’s weak batting could be put under pressure,” Raja concluded.

After stumps on Day 4, India were in a spot of bother at 181/6, with Rishabh Pant being the only recognized batsman unbeaten and the team having a 154-run lead. Pant fell cheaply at the start of day's play and many suspected a collapse thereafter. However, bowlers Mohammed Shami (56) and Jasprit Bumrah (34) stitched an outstanding 89-run stand for the ninth wicket to, and quite literally, bat England out of the game.

Chasing 272 to win in 60 overs, England were bundled out for a paltry 120. Mohammed Siraj bagged four wickets, while Bumrah and Shami pocketed three and one, respectively. Ishant Sharma picked up two wickets as India eventually needed just 51.5 overs to get the job done.