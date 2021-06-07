They never contemplated chasing down a getable total: Warne slams ENG’s ‘negative approach’ on final day of Lord's Test

Former Australian spin legend Shane Warne has lashed out at Joe Root’s England for their ‘negative approach’ on the final day of the Lord’s Test against New Zealand that ended in a draw. The hosts were set a target of 273 runs to chase in two full sessions. However, Root & Co put no efforts to win the game that ultimately, ended in a draw.

Warner took to Twitter and mentioned that the England team missed out on an opportunity to showcase how to chase down a target on the final day of a Test match.

“Disappointed at the negative approach from England yesterday as they never even contemplated chasing down a very getable total. A huge opportunity missed on how to chase on the 5th day, plus exciting for spectators, viewers & test cricket,” Warne tweeted.

England’s opening duo – Rory Burns and Dom Sibley – seemed more interested in blunting the Kiwi bowling attack rather than going for a win. Sibley, who spent around five hours at the crease, returned unbeaten on 60 off 207 balls while Ollie Pope remained not out on 20. The hosts posted 170 for 3 in 70 overs before both teams shook hands and agreed on a draw.

After the match, England skipper Joe Root defended his teammates saying that they played to save the Test because of the quality of New Zealand’s bowling attack on a deteriorating surface.

England captain Joe Root, who scored 40 from 71 balls in the fourth innings, defended his team's approach by saying that they played to save the Test because it was hard to time the ball and get the required rhythm to chase down the target.

“It was slow and hard to time the ball and get any sort of rhythm. You look at the target and amount of overs you have, it wasn't quite as straightforward as that. Of course, it will disappoint a few people but from our point of view, we're very much in this series. We leave here level and give ourselves a great chance to win the series at Edgbaston,” Root said.

The 2nd and the final Test will be played in Birmingham from June 10. After the conclusion of the series, New Zealand will move to Southampton to play the final of the ICC World Test Championship against India, which begins on June 18.