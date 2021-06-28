'They struggle in their next spells': Gavaskar explains why Indian batsmen 'need not worry' about England Tests

India may have lost yet another ICC final when Virat Kohli and Co. suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final but India batting great Sunil Gavaskar still opines that the team should not be worried about the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Gavaskar said that the pitches will be drier at the time and that their talismanic bowlers in James Anderson and Stuart Broad may not be effective if they fail to take wickets in their first session.

In his column in The Telegraph, Gavaskar opined that the Indian batsmen shouldn't be too concerned for the England series as the conditions will be much more favorable for batting.

"Indian batsmen need not worry about the series against England in August-September as the sun will be out by then and the pitches will be drier and with the greatest of respect, if Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad don't get wickets in their first spell, they struggle in their next spells," wrote Gavaskar.

Writing further, he stated that the Indian players should not be disappointed but instead use this disappointment to fuel determination and bring the change.

"The English summer has begun with disappointment [for India] but when disappointment fuels determination then fortunes can be turned and that's the attitude this talented team need to make this a truly Indian summer," he remarked.

India will take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4. The last time the Virat Kohli-led team played a Test series in England against the hosts, they lost 4-1.

