'They took many wickets against Pakistan': Former captain explains how Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan troubled Pak players

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had some memorable performances while playing against arch-rivals Pakistan. Till date, Indian fans cherish his hat-trick in the opening over of the Karachi Test in 2006. Even with the bat, the former cricketer had contributed well.

Irfan had scalped 34 ODI wickets in 23 games against Pakistan but there is one player who always found it comfortable facing the left-arm quick. Former captain Shoaib Malik handled Irfan pretty well, averaging 89.50 against the former Indian pacer.

While speaking in an interview with Cricwick, Shoaib spoke about having success against one of the finest Indian swing bowlers who often troubled the other Pakistan batsmen during his playing days.

“My average against Irfan Pathan is good because I play the inswing well. At that time, Irfan did not bowl out-swingers. He added it to his arsenal later, but early in his career, he majorly bowled in-swinging deliveries. So, I knew he would bowl an in-swinger, and I prepared myself accordingly,” said the Shoaib.

The 39-year-old Pakistan batsman further talked about former India pacers Ashish Nehra and Zaheer Khan who had created a problem for him. Shoaib said the duo always targeted the ‘edges of the bat’ and hence, were more successful.

“Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra targeted the edges of the bat. Hence, they took many wickets against Pakistan. If a bowler targets the edge, he will be more successful. I feel my ability to play the in-swinging deliveries helped me do well against Irfan,” Shoaib said.