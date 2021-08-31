Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘They were bowled out for 36 in Adelaide but came back to pull off a famous series win’: Nasser Hussain warns England
cricket

‘They were bowled out for 36 in Adelaide but came back to pull off a famous series win’: Nasser Hussain warns England

In his latest column for The Telegraph, Hussain appreciated the intent shown by India in the series so far and reminded the hosts of the way India came back after the Adelaide debacle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Nasser Hussain and Joe Root collage.(File/Reuters)

Joe Root-led England bounced back in the ongoing five-match series after experiencing a stunning defeat in the second Test at Lord’s. They beat India by an innings and 76 runs in the third Test to level the five-match series 1-1. As the home team shifts its focus to the fourth match at the Oval in London, former captain Nasser Hussain has warned Root & co. not to write India off the hosts after win at Headingley.

In his latest column for The Telegraph, Hussain appreciated the intent shown by India in the series so far and reminded the hosts of the way India came back after the Adelaide debacle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year.

Also read: 'He's a typical Asian player': Aaqib Javed explains reasons behind Virat Kohli's struggles in England

“At Headingley, England swung the ball round corners. Skilful as India's seam bowlers are they did not swing the ball at all.

“But the last thing England must do now is think they have done the hard work and write India off ahead of Thursday's fourth Test in south London and the final match at Old Trafford — grounds which should suit their attack better.

RELATED STORIES

“Remember, they were bowled out for 36 by Australia in Adelaide late last year but came back to pull off a famous series win. And after Kohli had gone home, too,” Hussain wrote.

The former England captain also asserted that Team India has the strength to comeback strong even if their captain – Virat Kohli – is not in a great vein of form.

“India do have a lot of strength of character and fight, and central to that is their captain, even though Kohli has looked more like the 2014 version rather than the one who conquered English conditions and England's attack in 2018,” Hussain wrote further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'He's a typical Asian player': Aaqib on reasons for Kohli's struggles in England

'Lot of pressure on Virat himself': WV Raman shares advice for Kohli

Ranji Trophy: Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka clubbed in same group

Vasu sir was one of best coaches I have worked with: Sachin Tendulkar
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP