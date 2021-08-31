‘They were bowled out for 36 in Adelaide but came back to pull off a famous series win’: Nasser Hussain warns England

Joe Root-led England bounced back in the ongoing five-match series after experiencing a stunning defeat in the second Test at Lord’s. They beat India by an innings and 76 runs in the third Test to level the five-match series 1-1. As the home team shifts its focus to the fourth match at the Oval in London, former captain Nasser Hussain has warned Root & co. not to write India off the hosts after win at Headingley.

In his latest column for The Telegraph, Hussain appreciated the intent shown by India in the series so far and reminded the hosts of the way India came back after the Adelaide debacle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year.

“At Headingley, England swung the ball round corners. Skilful as India's seam bowlers are they did not swing the ball at all.

“But the last thing England must do now is think they have done the hard work and write India off ahead of Thursday's fourth Test in south London and the final match at Old Trafford — grounds which should suit their attack better.

“Remember, they were bowled out for 36 by Australia in Adelaide late last year but came back to pull off a famous series win. And after Kohli had gone home, too,” Hussain wrote.

The former England captain also asserted that Team India has the strength to comeback strong even if their captain – Virat Kohli – is not in a great vein of form.

“India do have a lot of strength of character and fight, and central to that is their captain, even though Kohli has looked more like the 2014 version rather than the one who conquered English conditions and England's attack in 2018,” Hussain wrote further.

